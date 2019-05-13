

CTV Barrie





Southern Georgian Bay OPP is investigating a shooting in Midland on Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a building on Marina Park Avenue at 11:43 p.m.

Officers say they located a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Police say it appears the shooting happened in the parking lot of the building.

Investigators are looking for help to find a black newer-model Ford Explorer with dark-tinted windows, and chrome rims. They say they believe there were two people in the vehicle.

No arrests have been made. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation continues.