BARRIE,ONT. -- Several emergency crews including members of the Nottawasaga OPP detachment are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on 5th line in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.

OPP has not provided details on the number of vehicles involved in the crash, however New Tecumseth fire has confirmed a serious injury connected to the crash.

Due to an investigation, the road closure remains in effect for 5th line between 15 sideroad and 18 sideroad.

OPP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, CTV News will provide more information once it becomes available.