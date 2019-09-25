

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a couple of Canada Post mailbox break-ins that happened in Huntsville.

Police say the culprit(s) pried open several compartments of a rural mailbox on Muskoka Road #3N over the weekend.

And on Tuesday, Huntsville OPP says Canada Post told officers that another mailbox had been broken into and damaged on Lindgren Road West. Police say it's unknown what, if anything, was taken from those mail compartments.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.