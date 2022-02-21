OPP investigate hit and run collision

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a hit and run collision in the Almaguin Highlands region.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Machar Strong Boundary Road.

Police say a pedestrian had been snow blowing his driveway and was struck by a vehicle going west.

The suspect is believed to be a male driver with a blonde female passenger driving a newer black GMC pickup truck.

Parry Sound EMS transported the victim to a hospital with non-threatening life injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers.