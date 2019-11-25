A shocking case of animal cruelty is being investigated in Tay Township after a gruesome discovery by a resident.

Ontario Provincial Police say the remains of a beaver was found in a ditch along Industrial Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the animal had been bludgeoned to death.

The OPP is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.