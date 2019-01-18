

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating several incidents of vehicles being broken into overnight in Caledon on Wednesday.

Police say five thefts were reported in the Southfields neighbourhood. In all five, police say the passenger-side window was smashed, and valuables were stolen including wallets, ID and a laptop, to name a few.

The suspect is described as being a man with a dark complexion, about 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket, and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.

Officers say to take preventative measures by keeping valuables out of sight or removing them from your vehicle.