OPP investigate five vehicle break-ins in Caledon
Police release this image of a suspect wanted in connection with several vehicle break-ins in Caledon. (Caledon OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 12:50PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 5:07PM EST
Police are investigating several incidents of vehicles being broken into overnight in Caledon on Wednesday.
Police say five thefts were reported in the Southfields neighbourhood. In all five, police say the passenger-side window was smashed, and valuables were stolen including wallets, ID and a laptop, to name a few.
The suspect is described as being a man with a dark complexion, about 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket, and running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.
Officers say to take preventative measures by keeping valuables out of sight or removing them from your vehicle.