BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Penetanguishene Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Lafontaine Road.

Police say an eastbound car struck a westbound pickup truck while crossing over the bridge on Lafontaine Road East along 13th Concession Road of Tiny Township.

A 63-year-old passenger of the car was treated at the scene and transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by paramedics, but shortly succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the car was also treated and transported to the hospital and later released after treatment.

The male driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash; the cause of the collison is still under investigation.