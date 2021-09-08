Advertisement
OPP investigate death of Essa man, 21, near Angus park
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 1:51PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4:12PM EDT
Welcome to Angus sign in Angus, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police launched a death investigation after an unresponsive man was found outdoors in Essa Township.
Police say a caller notified officers they had found the man on Wednesday morning in the area of McGeorge Park in Angus.
The man has been identified as 21-year-old Blake Thiobodeau of Essa Township.
Investigators say his death is not considered suspicious, but would not elaborate further.
Police called a coroner to perform an autopsy at a later date in Toronto.
No further details have been released.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
RELATED IMAGES