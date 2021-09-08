BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police launched a death investigation after an unresponsive man was found outdoors in Essa Township.

Police say a caller notified officers they had found the man on Wednesday morning in the area of McGeorge Park in Angus.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Blake Thiobodeau of Essa Township.

Investigators say his death is not considered suspicious, but would not elaborate further.

Police called a coroner to perform an autopsy at a later date in Toronto.

No further details have been released.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.