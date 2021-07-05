BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is dead after an ATV collision on a private property in East Garafraxa Township, according to police.

On Sunday, the Dufferin OPP detachment said officers, county emergency services and the Grand Valley Fire Department responded to the crash at around 5:00 p.m. on County Road 5.

OPP said 24-year-old James Green of Shelburne was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation team is now investigating.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or if you saw the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Police are urging people, regardless if they are on public or private property, to always wear safety gear, including an approved helmet with the chin strap securely fastened, know limits and to never drive impaired.