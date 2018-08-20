

Provincial Police closed Scenic Caves Road in The Blue Mountains for several hours following a motorcycle crash.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.

OPP Const. Martin Hachey says the motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators are on scene for the police investigation.

Police closed Scenic Caves Road between Grey Road 19 and Swiss Meadows Boulevard for the investigation.

The road has since reopened.