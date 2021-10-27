OPP investigate crash between car and bicycle

Barrie, ONT. -

OPP is investigating a crash between a car and a bicycle in Tiny Township Wednesday evening.

According to police, it happened just before 5 p.m. on Concession road 9 east from Baseline road to Simcoe county road 6.

Paramedics say a man who was riding his bike at the time of the crash was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition adding that the driver of the car is said to be in good condition.

The road remained closed for the investigation but has since reopened.