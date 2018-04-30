Featured
OPP investigate after truck carrying scrap metal rolls
A truck carrying scrap metal rolled over in Washago, Ont. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Police are investigating after a truck carrying scrap metal rolled over in Severn Township on Sunday evening.
Provincial police say the incident happened in Washago, at about 7 p.m.
Police say the truck's load spilled onto the road.
The fire department and Canadian National Rail Police were also called in to investigate.
Police say paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries.