

CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating after a man was attacked by three dogs in Chatsworth.

The man had just returned to his vehicle after snowshoeing on his property on Concession 3A on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say three “aggressive dogs” then ran towards him and started to attack. The 71 year old had a hard time getting into his vehicle because of the snowshoes.

The man was eventually able to get in but as he was driving away, police say the dogs caused damage to the vehicle.

The man stopped on Grey Road 40 to call for help. He was treated by paramedics for a dog bite on his leg.

The owner of the dogs has been identified. The Township of Chatsworth and the Grey Bruce Health Unit has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.