Provincial police are investigating a serious collision in Ramara that sent three people to hospital on Wednesday.

The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 12 south of Concession Road A.

Police say a northbound vehicle collided with two southbound vehicles.

One driver had to be extricated from their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were also taken to hospital and have since been released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.