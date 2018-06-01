Featured
OPP identify suspect wanted in connection with theft of Elmvale zoo animals
Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa is wanted in connection with the theft of three animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo. (OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 4:40PM EDT
Police have identified a suspect who may have been involved in the theft of three animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.
The OPP is looking for 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa. He’s described as being 5’11”, 131 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
At this time, police say they don’t know where Perlmutter may be.
A baby Gibbon monkey named Agnes, a black and white lemur named JC, and Stanley the tortoise were taken sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the thief or thieves cut through a fence in the parking lot to gain access to the Elmvale zoo. The estimated value of the animals is $20,000.
Officials with the zoo, along with an anonymous donor, have put up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.