

CTV Barrie





Police have identified a suspect who may have been involved in the theft of three animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

The OPP is looking for 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa. He’s described as being 5’11”, 131 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time, police say they don’t know where Perlmutter may be.

A baby Gibbon monkey named Agnes, a black and white lemur named JC, and Stanley the tortoise were taken sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the thief or thieves cut through a fence in the parking lot to gain access to the Elmvale zoo. The estimated value of the animals is $20,000.

Officials with the zoo, along with an anonymous donor, have put up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.