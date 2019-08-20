Featured
OPP identify pedestrian killed in a collision in The Blue Mountains
Provincial police identified a man killed in a pedestrian collision late last week.
Police say a 56-year-old man from The Blue Mountains died in hospital of his injuries.
They say Smith was crossing Grey Road 19 near the resort on Friday night around 10 when an SUV hit him.
Police are still investigating what caused the deadly collision, but say they have ruled out alcohol as a factor.