Police have identified the man who was found dead after at a motel fire in Minden Hills.

The OPP says the body of Johnathon Webb of Trent Lake, Ont. was found inside the fire ravaged Wagon Wheel Motel on Saturday morning. The 42-year-old’s pet was also found dead.

Flames could be seen coming from the building, just after 7:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 35 and Nye Lane. Firefighters made the grim discovery after the fire was extinguished.

Police say they have finished their investigation and determine the cause of death to be not suspicious.