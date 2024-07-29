BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP hosts a women's recruitment symposium

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    Women, and those who identify as women, interested in becoming police officers are welcome to attend the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Women's Symposium.

    OPP Women's Symposium will focus on eliminating and demystifying some of the perceived barriers that women (including those who are cis, trans, assigned female at birth and non-binary) may face when considering a career in policing.

    After receiving positive feedback and requests for additional events following the previous symposium, OPP Bound – Women's Edition, the OPP Women's Symposium will allow participants to hear from women in various ranks within the OPP.

    The Saturday, August 17 event at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia includes a shuttle run that allows participants to prequalify their fitness level for their application.

    Anyone interested in attending must pre-register. Attendees are required to follow the cancellation policy, dress code and instructions on the registration page. Parking is available onsite.

    In its press release, the OPP says it is "dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News