OPP hosts a women's recruitment symposium

Women, and those who identify as women, interested in becoming police officers are welcome to attend the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Women's Symposium.

OPP Women's Symposium will focus on eliminating and demystifying some of the perceived barriers that women (including those who are cis, trans, assigned female at birth and non-binary) may face when considering a career in policing.

After receiving positive feedback and requests for additional events following the previous symposium, OPP Bound – Women's Edition, the OPP Women's Symposium will allow participants to hear from women in various ranks within the OPP.

The Saturday, August 17 event at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia includes a shuttle run that allows participants to prequalify their fitness level for their application.

Anyone interested in attending must pre-register. Attendees are required to follow the cancellation policy, dress code and instructions on the registration page. Parking is available onsite.

In its press release, the OPP says it is "dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves."