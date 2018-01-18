Police are hoping the arrests of two teenagers will bring some relief to Orillia’s graffiti problem.

The two youths, who have only been identified as “Casper” and “Bane,” are facing charges of mischief under $5,000. The pair is believed to be the taggers behind some of the more recent graffiti in the city.

“Many people don't understand the social costs incurred by our local business, our school boards and the city itself,” says OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans.

Businesses that are tagged are responsible to clean it up and pay for it too.

Police are hoping these arrests send a clear message to others doing the same thing.