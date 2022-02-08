OPP helicopter used to rescue lost snowmobiler in Severn Township

Provincial police rescued a man lost and stranded on the trails in Severn Township using the OPP helicopter.

Police say the individual had been on the trails for about one hour after his snowmobile got stuck on Thursday last week.

They say he tried to follow his tracks back out but was unable to find his way.

The OPP helicopter located the sledder and landed close to where he was hunkered down near the trees and escorted him to the chopper.

"Thanks to collaboration between OPP services, the individual was brought back home safely," provincial police stated.

Police say officers tracked the man using the Find My Phone app.

They remind snowmobilers to always carry a fully charged cell phone with them when hitting the trails in the event they run into trouble.