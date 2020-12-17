BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the disappearance of a Gravenhurst man, missing since Saturday.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Evans was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans and camo boots.

They say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

The Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Service are working to find Evans, who is six feet three inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.