Featured
OPP give icy response to truck driver after rollover
A commercial truck lands on its side spewing bags of ice onto the grass by the Highway 11 off-ramp in Orillia on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 (OPP/Twitter)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 12:44PM EDT
A transport truck driver received a cold reaction from OPP officer this morning after rolling his vehicle onto its side in Orillia.
The OPP says the truck crashed at the Highway 11 off-ramp near Sundial Drive sending bags of ice onto the grass.
There were no injuries, and police say the area has been cleaned up.
The driver is facing a careless driving charge.