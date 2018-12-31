

CTV Barrie





It’s a sobering reminder heard time and again – but police say drivers just aren’t getting the message – if you drink, don’t drive.

Provincial police will be out on the roads in full force for New Year’s Eve conducting RIDE check programs to keep the roadways safe as we get ready to ring in a new year.

The OPP say they have laid more than 1,400 charges for impaired driving in the GTA in 2018 and in the last 30 days since police started their festive RIDE campaign, they have laid 140 impaired charges.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says these numbers are consistent with those from 2017 and it needs to stop. “We look at the numbers every year, and we’re frustrated. Maybe they don’t think they’re going to be a problem, or that they can drive with a little bit of alcohol in their system. They don’t seem to learn from other people’s mistakes.”

Barrie police have stopped more than 3,300 vehicles over the last month and say nine people face charges of impaired driving.

Police also warn motorists that stricter distracted driving laws will come into effect in the New Year with the hope of curbing texting and driving.