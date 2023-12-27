OPP frustrated by impaired drivers over holiday weekend

Provincial police noted their frustration following two incidents of impaired driving in the Midland area over the weekend.

"Despite the numerous Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs conducted of late by officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment, two area drivers were recently investigated for impaired driving-related incidents," OPP stated in the Wednesday release.

Officers investigating a single-vehicle crash in Tiny Township charged the driver with being impaired.

Provincial police say officers were called to Concession 11 East near Simcoe County Road 6 North on Saturday night shortly before 10 for a vehicle that had rolled off the roadway.

They arrived to find the vehicle on its roof and debris scattered in the area.

Police say the 51-year-old driver from Penetanguishene was the only occupant in the vehicle.

In a separate incident on Friday on Champlain Road at Robbs Road in Penetanguishene, police allege a 53-year-old local man was found with open beer cans in his vehicle after he tried to avoid the OPP checkpoint.

Officers charged the driver with being impaired.

Both drivers face a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicles were impounded for seven days due to the charges.