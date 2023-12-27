BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP frustrated by impaired drivers over holiday weekend

    Provincial police noted their frustration following two incidents of impaired driving in the Midland area over the weekend.

    "Despite the numerous Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs conducted of late by officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment, two area drivers were recently investigated for impaired driving-related incidents," OPP stated in the Wednesday release.

    Officers investigating a single-vehicle crash in Tiny Township charged the driver with being impaired.

    Provincial police say officers were called to Concession 11 East near Simcoe County Road 6 North on Saturday night shortly before 10 for a vehicle that had rolled off the roadway.

    They arrived to find the vehicle on its roof and debris scattered in the area.

    Police say the 51-year-old driver from Penetanguishene was the only occupant in the vehicle.

    In a separate incident on Friday on Champlain Road at Robbs Road in Penetanguishene, police allege a 53-year-old local man was found with open beer cans in his vehicle after he tried to avoid the OPP checkpoint.

    Officers charged the driver with being impaired.

    Both drivers face a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicles were impounded for seven days due to the charges.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News