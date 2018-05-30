

The OPP is forming a special committee to help improve their investigations into sexual assaults.

The special committee is made up of people who deal with victims of sexual violence every day. One of those people is Tracy Carter, executive director of the Simcoe Muskoka Child Advocacy Centre.

“It is believed that sexual assault of children is the most under-reported crime,” she says.

Each person on the committee is an expert meant to review sexual assault cases through their lens. The hope is those experts can provide a new perspective to police.

“We know that indigenous women are more at risk to be victimized by sexual assault and domestic violence due to the systemic multi-generational impact of residential schools, Sixties Scoop,” says Charmaine Nolan, justice team lead indigenous criminal court worker for the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.

Back in 2017, the Globe and Mail published an investigation that revealed one in every five sexual assault allegations in Canada is dismissed as unfounded. In other words, police don't believe a crime occurred.

The article poked holes in how officers reach that conclusion, and it lit a fire under provincial police.

“As a result of that, the OPP carried out a very thorough, very comprehensive review of over 5,000 sexual assault investigations,” says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

Committee members will meet once a month to review cases and make recommendations on how police can improve.