BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal fire in Ramara Township.

Police and firefighters were called to an address near Bonnie Beach early Sunday morning.

Const. Ted Dongelmans says police and firefighters arrived at about 4 a.m. and found the home and a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The remains of one person were found. A post-mortem will be done in the coming days to determine their cause of death.

It is not clear what sparked the fire or whether it is considered to be suspicious.

CTV News has reached out to fire investigators for more information.