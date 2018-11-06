

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they fined 36 people for distracted driving over eight hours during a blitz in Wasaga Beach.

They say three of the drivers had previously been fined during earlier distracted driving blitzes.

Police say they're carrying out the blitzes ahead of new distracted driving laws that go into effect at the beginning of 2019.

Those laws will carry fines between $1,000 and $3,000, and a driver's licence suspension of up to 30 days.