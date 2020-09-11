BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police believe they have found the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck and seriously injured a cyclist on Simcoe County Road 6 south of Wyevale Thursday night.

Police say the driver took off, leaving the cyclist to be found by another motorist who called 911.

The 44-year-old Wasaga Beach man was triaged at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say the cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle travelling north. An OPP media release Saturday night confirmed a man, who is a resident of North Simcoe, attended the Southern Georgian Bay detachment and spoke with officers earlier in the day regarding the collision.

"Investigators are satisfied that the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle that was involved in the crash have been identified. The investigation is continuing and further updates will be provided as they become available," said the police statement.



