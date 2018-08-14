

CTV Barrie





The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit had to be called to the Orangeville police station when a resident turned in some old explosives on Monday evening.

Police say the resident turned in two firearms and also brought six sticks of old dynamite that needed to be disposed of by police.

“We proceeded out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents and staff members. Although the level of risk was minimal we took every precaution necessary”, said Chief Wayne Kalinski.

The OPP unit safely disposed of the explosives in a nearby gravel pit.

Police say residents should contact them before handling any explosives to avoid putting themselves or others at risk.