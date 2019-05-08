

The OPP has concluded its investigation into an alleged threat against Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia.

The school was placed in a police-initiated lockdown on Tuesday after reports that students saw two men inside the school, one reportedly with a firearm.

The lockdown remained in effect most of the school day with all 500 students and staff evacuated to a nearby public school.

Investigators say there was never any threat to public safety.