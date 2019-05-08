Featured
OPP end investigation into alleged threat that forced school lockdown
Police are investigating an alleged threat against Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia on Tues., May 7, 2019 (CTV News/Sean Grech)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 7:31PM EDT
The OPP has concluded its investigation into an alleged threat against Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia.
The school was placed in a police-initiated lockdown on Tuesday after reports that students saw two men inside the school, one reportedly with a firearm.
The lockdown remained in effect most of the school day with all 500 students and staff evacuated to a nearby public school.
Investigators say there was never any threat to public safety.