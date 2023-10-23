BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP drug bust results in multiple charges for Orangeville man

    Provincial police allege they seized drugs, cash and paraphernalia during a search at an Orangeville, Ont., home on Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP) Provincial police allege they seized drugs, cash and paraphernalia during a search at an Orangeville, Ont., home on Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    A 26-year-old man faces several charges after police allege they seized various drugs and $13,000 in cash during a search of a residence in Dufferin County.

    Provincial police say they confiscated fentanyl pills, oxycodone, Xanax, hydromorphone, cocaine, scales, and drug paraphernalia from the Orangeville home.

    The local resident is charged with four drug-related offences, along with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and operation while prohibited.

    Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

