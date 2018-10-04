

CTV Barrie





Provincial police deployed a spike belt on Highway 400 at the Highway 599 exit in Carling Township to stop a vehicle fleeing from police.

The OPP say the vehicle had failed to stop for police on Highway 17 west of Sudbury causing the need for the spike belt.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Mississauga, is facing several charges including flight while in pursuit by police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Oshawa, was arrested and charged for allegedly having cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.