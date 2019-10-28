Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and several other vehicles early on Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 93 and Yonge Street in Midland around 1 p.m. and resulted in a police cruiser flipping, smashing out the windshield and landing nearly overturned.

An OPP cruiser flips over in a multi-vehicle collision in Midland on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Brandon Waites)

(Photo Courtesy: Brandon Waites)

Police say the officer and two other drivers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route because the intersection is expected to remain closed for some time.

More details to come on this developing story.