BARRIE -- Police are cracking down on young drivers with a lead foot.

A 17-year-old motorist is facing a hefty fine after police say he was clocked speeding nearly 60km/h over the posted limit.

According to provincial police, the teen lost his licence for seven days after allegedly driving 117km/h along Baseline Road in Tiny Township.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charge.

And officers stopped two teenagers allegedly racing in Caledon on Tuesday.

The OPP says the drivers, ages 17 and 18, were caught going 156km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Both vehicles were immediately impounded.