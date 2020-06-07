BARRIE -- From canoes and paddle boards, to personal water craft and fishing boats, waterways across the region were busy with vessels of every description Sunday.

Many boaters were out on the water for the first time this year; including Scott Green.

"We will get up here every weekend probably a good four to five hours each we do some fishing, up the Trent Severn.”

While the boating season gets back in full swing, police are reminding boaters that the water is still cold, and to make sure their safety equipment is in order.

Const. Martin Hill with the OPP Marine Unit says there have already been six fatalities on the waters they patrol so far this year.

"That’s due in part by lack of life jacket or PFD use and hypothermia setting in," says Hill.

On Sunday, Georgian Bay was just seven degrees, while the temperature was more than double that at Lake Simcoe.

When the Marine Unit does vessel inspections, Hill says officers often find boaters have their PFDs stored out of reach.

"It’s doing no good not wearing it, if it’s tucked somewhere in a cabinet, if it’s somewhere out of reach it’s does no good to you," says Hill.

Boats have different requirements for safety equipment depending on their size and where they’re being operated, but every boat is required to have appropriate PFDs for everyone on board; while paddle-boarders are required to wear their PFDs at all times, or carry a complete safety kit.

Green expects he’ll be stopped by the marine patrol at least once this summer, but says being prepared brings him peace of mind

"It’s five minutes at most,” says Green. “If that’s five minutes out of your day, that’s nothing when you are out here having a good time. I’m up here to relax."

The OPP is encouraging boaters to refer to the safe boating guide online for detailed information about the required safety equipment for various boats.