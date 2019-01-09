

It has been three years since the OPP first offered a $50,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of Kelly Coleman.

The Nottawa woman's family reported her missing nearly eight years ago. “I’m afraid if any more time goes by, we will never know what happened to her,” says Coleman's sister, Lindsay Stubbs.

Over the years, investigators have conducted an extensive search for the missing woman, and are still actively working to solve the case.

Police posted a video on social media hoping someone will remember a clue that will help them with the case.

Coleman was 34 when she went missing in August 2011. She had been living in an apartment in Nottawa near Collingwood and had a teenaged son. Her family says she would never leave without a word.

Detectives say there has been no activity on her social media, phone records, and financial accounts, except for one unexplained text sent to her son months after she disappeared.

"Investigators do not believe the text message was sent by Kelly, and the person who did send it has the answers to Kelly's whereabouts," says OPP Const. Martin Hachey.

The OPP have used a number of unconventional techniques, including billboards to drum up clues, but at this point, they say there’s no way of knowing for sure if Coleman is dead or alive.

“OPP investigators are treating her disappearance as highly suspicious and cannot rule out foul play," says Hill.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s disappearance is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.