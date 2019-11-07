Featured
OPP confirms one person died in collision on Hwy 69 north of Parry Sound
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 2:16PM EST
Police confirm one person died in a collision on Highway 69 north of Parry Sound on Tuesday morning.
West Parry Sound OPP is investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. between Highway 124 and Highway 522 south of Britt-Byng Inlet.
A section of Highway 69 was closed for most of Tuesday but has since reopened.
Police have not released any details about the victim's identity.