Police confirm one person died in a collision on Highway 69 north of Parry Sound on Tuesday morning.

West Parry Sound OPP is investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. between Highway 124 and Highway 522 south of Britt-Byng Inlet.

A section of Highway 69 was closed for most of Tuesday but has since reopened.

Police have not released any details about the victim's identity.