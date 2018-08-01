

CTV Barrie





The OPP are warning motorists they will be on the look-out this long weekend with their ‘Move Over’ campaign. They plan to be watchful of drivers who don’t slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair says “Any driver who has had to pull over to the roadside of a busy highway or road knows how unnerving and unsafe it feels to see traffic clipping by at close proximity.” Blair goes on to say, “Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles, if safe to do so, will help reduce the number of these preventable collisions and allow those who provide help at the roadside to do their jobs safely."

The move-over law was amended in 2015 to include tow trucks that are parked on the side of the road with their lights flashing.

According to police, there have been more than 900 charges laid so far this year. Last year 2,137 charges were laid against drivers who failed to slow down and change lanes to give safe clearance to emergency vehicles.

Ontario’s minister of community safety and correctional services reminds motorists, “It's not only the right thing to do, it’s the law. This way we can all enjoy the long weekend with our family and friends.”

The law carries a $400 to $2,000 fine, plus three demerit points if convicted.