BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are searching Minden Hills for a missing Scarborough man.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is helping Toronto Police to find Robert Smith, who was last seen in the Minden area on Wednesday.

Officers are combing the area on land with the K9 unit and from the air with the OPP helicopter.

The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will also join the search for the 55-year-old man today.

Police found Smith's motorcycle in an overflow parking lot off Horseshoe Lake Road on Thursday.

The Scarborough man is five-feet-11-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a leather jacket, jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 705-286-1431 or 888-310-1122.