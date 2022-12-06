OPP concerned for well-being of missing senior from Minden Hills

Police are asking the public to help search for a senior last seen driving in the Minden area over the weekend.

Officers with the Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment say 89-year-old Joseph McGee disappeared on Saturday.

They say he was last seen driving his dark green Subaru Outback with the licence plate BTSY146.

McGee is five feet 10 inches tall and roughly 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding, with short grey hair and a beard.

Police say he wore black boots with no laces, blue jeans, a white sweatshirt with the word 'Cutty' on the chest, a blue collared shirt underneath, a blue fleece jacket with a gold band across the chest and an Ottawa Senators ball cap.

"Police are concerned for his well-being," the OPP stated in a release Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing senior or his vehicle to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP.