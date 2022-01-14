OPP 'closes up shop' with drug bust in Simcoe County

Southern Georgian Bay OPP display evidence allegedly seized during a drug raid in Port McNicoll, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022 (SUPPLIED) Southern Georgian Bay OPP display evidence allegedly seized during a drug raid in Port McNicoll, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022 (SUPPLIED)

Barrie Top Stories