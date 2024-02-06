OPP closed road to investigate single-vehicle collision in Tiny Township

Provincial police closed a road in Tiny Township after an early morning crash Tuesday.

Police were called to Concession Road 9 West between Simcoe County Road 6 and Tiny Beaches Road South at 3:30 a.m. for a vehicle in a ditch.

They said a motorist tried to help the driver but couldn't because of the car's position.

Police say a 39-year-old man was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead.

"The collision is believed to have taken place about 2:15 a.m., and no evidence exists to indicate there were any other vehicles involved," OPP stated in a release late Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.