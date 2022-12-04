OPP clock motorist speeding 226 km/h on Highway 11

A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked a vehicle going double the speed limit on Highway 11 Saturday night.

Police in Oro-Medonte pulled over the motorist travelling on Highway 11, near 5th line, after radar captured the vehicle travelling at 226 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police have charged a 17-year-old with stunt driving following the incident. Their licence has also been suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.