OPP cleared of any wrongdoing in bizarre Midhurst incident
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 5:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 6:04PM EDT
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared the OPP of any responsibility for a man's injuries in a bizarre incident in Midhurst.
On March 23, a 74-year-old man had tied himself to a bridge by the neck with dog leashes.
The Special Investigations Unit says a paramedic was trying to pull the man back over a railing, when an OPP officer grabbed onto the paramedic's utility belt.
The paramedic then cut the leash and the man fell five metres into a river. He ended up suffering a broken ankle.
The SIU says police did not contribute to the man's injury and the investigation is closed.