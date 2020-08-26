BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Bracebridge said they charged the same man twice in one day.

The 36-year-old Bracebridge man had his first run-in with police on Tuesday morning after being accused of stealing from the Home Depot.

Officers charged him, along with another Bracebridge man, with theft under $5,000.

Less than 12 hours later, police allege the same man was drunk when he crashed a vehicle into a rock-cut on Falkenburg Road in Muskoka Lakes.

He was charged with impaired driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on two separate dates for each of the charges.