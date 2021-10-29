OPP charge two women in drug trafficking investigation in Midland
An OPP drug bust in Midland resulted in the arrest of two women.
Officers with the Street Crime Unit were armed with a search warrant when they allegedly seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia from a Southwinds Crescent house Thursday afternoon.
Police charged a 40-year-old Midland woman and a 23-year-old Brampton woman with possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and possession of property obtained by theft under $5,000.
The Brampton woman was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
Both were released on recognizance, with a court date scheduled for December in Midland.
Police urge anyone with information on a drug or property-related investigations to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tipsters don't testify in court, and the information provided could result in a $2,000 cash reward.