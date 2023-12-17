BARRIE
    • OPP charge two people in Orillia homicide case

    OPP have arrested and charged two people in connection to a suspicious death investigation in Orillia, which police have ruled a homicide.

    On December 14th, officers were called to a residence on Andrew Street South just after 11:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, located 25-year-old Kyle Farrows of Orillia deceased.

    According to police, a post-mortem examination has determined Farrow's death was the result of a homicide.

    On December 17th, officers arrested and charged two people in connection with Farrow's death.

    Police say 18-year-old Mackenzie Harrod of Midland and 36-year-old Brian Allen Lancaster of Orillia are both charged with Second Degree Murder.

    Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on December 18th.

    OPP Investigators have established a dedicated tip line for anyone to call with information about this investigation at 1-844-677-9413.

