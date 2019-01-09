

A 59-year-old man faces charges of mischief after an investigation at an Orillia business.

The Orillia OPP say the business on Commerce Road reported on Friday that damage had been done to vehicles on the property.

The Springwater man was also charged with two more counts of mischief in connection with an incident back in November at the same business.

The accused was released with a promise to appear in court next month.