BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP officers have charged six people under the Reopening of Ontario Act at a short-term rental property in Oro-Medonte.

Members of the Orillia OPP detachment received information on May 22nd at 10:30 p.m. that several people had gathered at a residence on Lakeshore Road.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found six Toronto area residents inside the property and determined that the location was a short-term rental.

All individuals were ultimately charged with provincial offence notices and fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Reopening of Ontario Act.