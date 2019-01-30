Featured
OPP charge one man in connection with Collingwood B&E
The Collingwood Aquatic Centre as seen on Jan. 18, 2019 (CTV News/Mike Walker)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 12:20PM EST
Collingwood OPP arrested and charged one person that they say is responsible for a break-in at the Centennial Aquatic Centre in Collingwood last week.
Police accuse the 33-year-old Collingwood man of entering the Third Street facility by breaking the sliding glass door windows on January 18 at approximately 1 a.m. and stealing a small amount of cash.
The accused faces one count of break and enter. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 26.
Police continue to investigate several other break-ins that also occurred last week in Collingwood at commercial properties.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.