Collingwood OPP arrested and charged one person that they say is responsible for a break-in at the Centennial Aquatic Centre in Collingwood last week.

Police accuse the 33-year-old Collingwood man of entering the Third Street facility by breaking the sliding glass door windows on January 18 at approximately 1 a.m. and stealing a small amount of cash.

The accused faces one count of break and enter. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 26.

Police continue to investigate several other break-ins that also occurred last week in Collingwood at commercial properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.